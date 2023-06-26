 Manipur Violence: HM Amit Shah Meets PM Modi, Briefs About Situation In Crisis-Hit State
The Home Minister meeting PM Modi on Manipur comes a say after HM Amit Shah met Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 26, 2023, 11:24 AM IST
article-image
File Image of Amit Shah with PM Modi | PTI

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday (June 26), met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and briefed the PM on the situation prevailing in violence hit Manipur. The Home Minister meeting PM Modi on Manipur comes a say after HM Amit Shah met Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh. Reports said that the Home Minister also informed PM about updates related to Assam floods.

PM takes stock of situation on day of return

Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to India late on Sunday night after his landmark visit to the US and Egpty from June 20-26.

All-party meeting by HM Amit Shah

Earlier, Home Minister Amit Shah had convened an all party meeting on June 24 to discuss the situation in Manipur. According to reports, a number of opposition parties had demanded for removal of Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh over the violence. However, home ministry officials gave presentations on the topics related to Manipur's current situation.

After meeting the Home Minister, Manipur CM N Biren Singh said that he would reach out to the Kuki community.

Unabated violence in Manipur

Manipur has been hit with violence due to ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities. The riots that started out in May turned into large scale violence engulfing the state. Army columns and security forces have been deployed in the state, however, there is no end to violence. Houses of legislators and political leaders have also been torched in the violence.

