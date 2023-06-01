 Manipur Violence: 'Surrender weapons or strict action will be taken', says Amit Shah announcing probe panel
Shah announced that a probe panel has been set up which will be led by a retired judge.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 01, 2023, 11:59 AM IST
CBI to probe cases related to Manipur violence; probe panel set up: Home Minister Amit Shah | Screengrab

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday, June 1, announced that Central Bureau of Investigation will be probing nearly six cases related to the Manipur violence. Shah made the announcement at a press conference. He also said that the state and union governments will be giving an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

"Several agencies are working in Manipur to investigate violent incidents. High-level CBI probe in 6 incidents of violence that hint at a conspiracy. We will make sure that the investigation is fair," Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on CBI probe.

"Manipur Govt will provide Rs 5 lakh compensation to the next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Central Govt to also give Rs 5 lakh compensation to next of kin of deceased victims through DBT. Relief measures for victims of violence in Manipur," he mentioned.

Judicial Panel to Probe Violence

Shah announced that a judicial probe panel has been set up which will be led by a retired judge.

Amit Shah while announcing probe panel said, "Central Government has constituted a committee to probe into these incidents headed by a retired judge of the High Court. The Governor of Manipur will head a peace committee with members of Civil society."

Amit Shah Offers Condolences

He also said, "In the last 1 month, there have been some violent incidents reported in Manipur. I express my condolences to all families who have lost their loved ones in the violence. I have visited several places in Manipur in the last 3 days including Imphal, Moreh, and Churachandpur and held meetings with officials to establish peace in the state. I have met CSOs of Meitei and Kuki communities."

Urges People to Surrender Arms

Amit Shah urged those having possession of arms and ammunitions to surrender them before the police or stringent action will be taken against them.

"I urge citizens of Manipur to not pay heed to fake news. Strict actions will be taken against anyone violating the Suspension of Operations (SoO) agreement. Those carrying weapons must surrender before the police. Combing operations will start from tomorrow and if weapons are found with anyone, strict actions will be taken," he said.

