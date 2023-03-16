Rahul Gandhi gets notice from Delhi Police, asked to give info about sexual harassment victims in J&K

Bharat Jodo Yatra stopped in J&K: 'Police arrangements completely collapsed' alleges Rahul Gandhi | Sajad Hameed

The Delhi Police on Thursday issued a notice to Rahul Gandhi seeking information from the Congress leader about the sexual harassment victims that he mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra in Jammu & Kashmir.

Rahul Gandhi gave a statement in Srinagar during the BJY, saying, "In one particular case I asked a girl, she had been raped, I asked her should we call the police, she said that don't call the police then I will be shamed"

"Delhi Police issues a notice to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to give details about those victims who approached him regarding their sexual harassment to provide them security.

"Police took cognizance of the social media posts and sent a list of questionnaires," Delhi Police said in a statement.

Timing of the notice

The Delhi Police's notice comes at a time when Rahul is at the centre of a massive political row with BJP MPs demanding his apology for his remarks on Indian democracy and Parliament in UK.

On Thursday Rahul addressed a press conference and said that he would like to reply to the allegations raised against him in the Parliament. However he is of the opinion that he may not get a chance to speak in the House.

“Had Indian democracy been functioning, he would have been given a chance to speak in Parliament,” said Rahul.