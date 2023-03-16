'Didn't speak anything anti-India in London': Rahul Gandhi as he arrives to attend Parliament session

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday arrived to attend the second leg of budget session of parliament after concluding his brief tour of United Kingdom, where he addressed several events, including one at the Cambridge University.
When asked about BJP accusing him of making alleged anti-India rants in UK, the Wayanad MP told news agency ANI: "I didn’t speak anything anti-India (in London seminar). If they will allow I will speak inside the parliament."
