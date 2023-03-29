Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: EC in no hurry to announce Wayanad bypoll

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, stated on Wednesday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is in no rush to announce a by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the lower house. He also mentioned that the Congress leader has 30 days to appeal the conviction in the 2019 defamation case.

RaGa was disqualified after being convicted in criminal defamation case

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after being convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark and was sentenced to two years in jail. He was granted bail, and the sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal the ruling.

Rumours circulated that EC might announce elections soon

Following Gandhi's disqualification, rumours were circulating that the Election Commission might soon announce a bypoll for the Wayanad constituency, where Gandhi was a member of the Lok Sabha. However, Kumar clarified that the Election Commission would wait as Gandhi has been given a 30-day window to challenge the conviction in an appellate court.

“Election Commission is not into politics," Kumar said.

"We have six months' time to hold a by-election after a seat falls vacant. There is no hurry. The trial court has given 30 days time for judicial remedy. So, we will wait," he added.