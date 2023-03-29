 Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: EC in no hurry to announce Wayanad bypoll
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaRahul Gandhi Disqualification: EC in no hurry to announce Wayanad bypoll

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: EC in no hurry to announce Wayanad bypoll

He also mentioned that the Congress leader has 30 days to appeal the conviction in the 2019 defamation case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 29, 2023, 01:14 PM IST
article-image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File

The Chief Election Commissioner of India, Rajiv Kumar, stated on Wednesday that the Election Commission of India (ECI) is in no rush to announce a by-election for the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the lower house. He also mentioned that the Congress leader has 30 days to appeal the conviction in the 2019 defamation case.

Read Also
'Mera ghar Rahul Gandhi ka ghar': Congress leaders open their homes for former MP after...
article-image

RaGa was disqualified after being convicted in criminal defamation case

Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a member of the Lok Sabha after being convicted in a criminal defamation case over his 'Modi surname' remark and was sentenced to two years in jail. He was granted bail, and the sentence was suspended for 30 days to allow him to appeal the ruling.

Read Also
Karnataka Congress accuses BJP of looting the state: 'Selling works to those who pay commission'
article-image

Rumours circulated that EC might announce elections soon

Following Gandhi's disqualification, rumours were circulating that the Election Commission might soon announce a bypoll for the Wayanad constituency, where Gandhi was a member of the Lok Sabha. However, Kumar clarified that the Election Commission would wait as Gandhi has been given a 30-day window to challenge the conviction in an appellate court.

“Election Commission is not into politics," Kumar said.

"We have six months' time to hold a by-election after a seat falls vacant. There is no hurry. The trial court has given 30 days time for judicial remedy. So, we will wait," he added.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: EC in no hurry to announce Wayanad bypoll

Rahul Gandhi Disqualification: EC in no hurry to announce Wayanad bypoll

Indian Army bars Agniveers from marrying during their tenure of service

Indian Army bars Agniveers from marrying during their tenure of service

Bhopal: Fauji Mela inaugurated; PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with chiefs of Army,...

Bhopal: Fauji Mela inaugurated; PM Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh along with chiefs of Army,...

Karnataka Assembly Polls to be held on May 10; results on May 13

Karnataka Assembly Polls to be held on May 10; results on May 13

'Mera ghar Rahul Gandhi ka ghar': Congress leaders open their homes for former MP after...

'Mera ghar Rahul Gandhi ka ghar': Congress leaders open their homes for former MP after...