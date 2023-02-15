Karnataka Congress accuses BJP of looting the state: 'Selling works to those who pay commission'

Siddaramaiah says book on him is 'totally defamatory', accuses BJP of plotting to humiliate him before polls |

The Congress in Karnataka Wednesday accused the ruling BJP government of looting the state.

The government is calling meetings to approve projects hastily to pay off dissatisfied MLAs who have not become ministers, opposition leader Siddaramaiah alleged against the backdrop of BJP MLA Gulihatti D Shekar also alleging, in a letter to the additional chief secretary of the water resources department, that tenders for irrigation projects worth Rs 18,000 crore had been awarded in different boards of the corporation almost on the same day illegally and without transparency.

Tender money is being doubled, the Congress leader alleged. Contractors are being selected on the basis of the highest commission they offer. "The government is selling work to those who give 10% commission. This must be prevented. We will also propose this in the House," Siddaramaiah said.

The Congress warned the government, contractors, and officials that any illegal activity in the future will be exposed and civil and criminal cases will be filed against those involved. Siddaramaiah vowed to form a commission of inquiry and investigate everything, exposing all those accused of corruption.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, however, said that opposition leaders must remember the omissions and commissions during their tenure. “The scams of the previous Congress government are being investigated by the Lokayukta and they owe an explanation to those charges. The Congress must reply to the questions regarding the tender scams during their period,” he said.