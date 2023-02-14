Karnataka Congress launches 'meme' attack with caricatures of BJP leaders on Valentine's Day: 'Pure love for 40%'

Valentine's Day in Karnataka saw the Congress party sharing caricature memes aimed at the BJP leaders in the state, including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and his Cabinet members, with the inscription "Happy Valentine's Day from BJP" on all the tweets posted by the official handle of Karnataka Congress. Love is not the only thing in the air on Valentine's Day in the poll-bound Southern state.

A caricature of CM Bommai holding a guitar with hearts displaying "40%" was shared by the Congress. They referred to accusations that state ministers receive a 40% commission for public works and wrote, "BJP has pure love for 40%. Their fondness for a 40% commission exceeds the love of Romeo and Juliet!!"

The Congress mocked Nalin Kumar Kateel, the BJP state President, for criticizing the party on the anti-cow slaughter law in Karnataka by stating, "BJP members do not love; instead, they flirt with cows!"

The Congress took a swipe BJP MP Tejasvi Surya, who faced allegations of opening the emergency exit of an IndiGo plane.

Health and Family Welfare Minister K Sudhakar, former Union minister Basanagouda Patil, BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi, former minister KS Eshwarappa, and state Home Minister Araga Jnanendra were among the BJP leaders targeted in the meme series by the Congress.

The Congress used the memes to criticize the BJP over allegations of corruption, inadequate infrastructure, and other related issues.

