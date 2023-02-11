Amit Shah in Karnataka: 'Congress and JD(S) believe in Tipu Sultan, cannot do any good for the state'

File

Attacking the Congress and the JD(S), Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that both these parties believed in the 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan and cannot do any good for Karnataka.

Shah also accused the Congress of being a corrupt party and that the opposition had used Karnataka as an "Automated Teller Machine (ATM) for the Gandhi family."

The Home Minister Amit Shah asked people, "Should people vote for the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu or the BJP which has faith in Rani Abbakka?"

Shah: Congress used Karnataka as an ATM

"Who should form the next government in Karnataka, the BJP, a team of patriots led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi or a corrupt Congress, which used Karnataka as an ATM for the Gandhi family?" Shah added further.

The Union Minister was speaking at the golden jubilee celebration of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (CAMPCO) at Puttur in Dakshina Kannada district.

