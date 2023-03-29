'Mera ghar Rahul Gandhi ka ghar': Congress leaders open their homes for former MP after disqualification |

After Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had his parliamentary membership revoked the Modi government ordered that his house be vacated immediately. Rahul Gandhi has written a letter saying that he will vacate the house according to the rules. Congress is now running a campaign called "My House, Rahul Gandhi's House" (Mera Ghar, Rahul Gandhi Ka Ghar) throughout the country.

People claiming RaGa's membership revoked because he raised people's voice

The Congress leaders have claimed that the people are saying that Rahul Gandhi's membership was revoked because he raised our voices. They say that Rahul Gandhi lives in the hearts of the people, so it is a small matter for him to vacate his house. These pictures are going viral on social media and many other places. Last night, it was also the number-one trend in India on Twitter. At present, it is trending at number 8 on Twitter. So far, more than 48,000 people have posted posters in support of this campaign.

From ministers and MLAs to the general public, everyone has come out in support of Rahul Gandhi. Even former Congress minister and MLA Ajay Rai from Varanasi has put up posters at his house. He said that democracy is being murdered in the way Rahul Gandhi's membership of the Lok Sabha was terminated. After that, his government residence was vacated. The Gandhi family has made sacrifices for the country. They donated Anand Bhawan to the government in Prayagraj, and now, people coming from that family are being treated this way.

Gandhi was served notice on Monday

Gandhi was on Monday served a notice to vacate the government bungalow by April 22 following his disqualification as a member of Lok Sabha after his conviction in a criminal defamation case last week.

In his communication to the LS Secretariat's officer who had signed the notice, Gandhi said, "Thank you for your letter of March 27, 2023, regarding the cancellation of my accommodation at 12 Tughlak Lane. As an elected member of the Lok Sabha over the last four terms, it is the mandate of the people to which I owe the happy memories of my time spent here."