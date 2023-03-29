Lakshadweep NCP leader Mohammed Faizal's Lok Sabha membership restored amid row over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Lakshadweep's Nationalist Congress Party MP Mohammed Faizal | Wikipedia

Ahead of Supreme Court hearing, Lok Sabha restores membership of Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal. The Nationalist Congress Party leader was suspended following his conviction in a muder case.

In a notification, the Lok Sabha secretariat said that MP's membership is being reinstated based on a Kerala High Court order of January this year which stayed his conviction.

Notification issued by Lok Sabha secretariat

"The High Court of Kerala at Ernakulam has passed an order on January 25, 2023, suspending the conviction and sentencing of Shri Mohammed Faizal PP, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Lakshadweep Parliamentary Constituency of the Union Territory of Lakshadweep, which was ordered by the Judgment dated January 11, 2023 of the Court of Sessions, Kavaratti, Lakshadweep," the notification read.

"In view of order dated January 25, 2023 of the High Court of Kerala, the disqualification of Shri Mohammed Faizal PP, notified vide Gazette Notification no. 21/4(1)/2023/TO(B) dated January 13, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, has ceased to operate subject to further judicial pronouncements," the notification further said.

Why did Faizal move Supreme Court?

NCP leader Mohammed Faizal PP had moved Supreme Court when his membership to Lok Sabha was not reinstated despite Kerala High Court's staying his conviction and sentence in a murder case.

10-year sentence for murder

Faizal was sentenced to a 10-year jail term by Lakshadweep court for a murder. He challenged the order in HC which stayed the conviction.

May benefit Gandhi scion

Amid row over Rahul Gandhi's disqualification after he was sentenced to to-year- jail term in 2019 criminal defamation case, Faizal's membership was restored.

The case will come handy for Rahul Gandhi to restore his Lok Sabha membership that was struck down by the Lok Sabha Secretary General on March 24.