Supreme Court to hear Lakshadweep MP's plea seeking restoration of Lok Sabha membership; trial balloon for Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: The Supreme Court will be hearing on Tuesday on restoration of Lok Sabha membership of Lakshadweep's Nationalist Congress Party MP Mohammed Faizal.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi told a bench headed by Chief Justice of India, DY Chandrachud that despite Kerala High Court's stay on January 25 conviction and sentence of Faizal, the Lok Sabha secretariat has not issued notification restoring his membership.

Faizal was sentenced to 10 year-jail term for murder; the conviction has been stayed by the HC.

May benefit Gandhi scion

The case will come handy for Rahul Gandhi to restore his Lok Sabha membership that was struck down by the Lok Sabha Secretary General on March 24; a day after he was convicted by a Surat court in a 2019 criminal defamation case. He was sentenced to two years in jail and Rs 15,000 fine.

The Congress and Opposition members on Monday wore black outfits to Parliament registering symbolic protest against disqualification of Rahul Gandhi.

Both Houses of the Parliament were adjourned within few minutes after the Opposition members entered the well.

