 What is the law under which Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was suspended from Lok Sabha?
Gandhi was disqualified under Article 102(1)(e) of the Central Government Act.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 02:26 PM IST
What is the law under which Congress MP Rahul Gandhi was suspended from Lok Sabha? | File

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified as a Lok Sabha member on Friday, a day after being convicted in the Modi surname defamation case.

What does the article state?

According to the article, "if he is so disqualified by or under any law made by Parliament Explanation For the purposes of this clause a person shall not be deemed to hold an office of profit under the Government of India or the Government of any State by reason only that he is a Minister either for the Union or for such State."

The Surat District Court on Thursday pronounced the verdict in the case for Gandhi's alleged "how come all the thieves have Modi as the common surname?" remarks on a complaint lodged by Purnesh Modi.

Gandhi had made the alleged remarks about Modi's surname at a rally in Karnataka's Kolar, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

