Rahul Gandhi, along with other Congress MPs protest at Parliament, demand Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence

Accusing both the Centre and the Delhi government for the violence in the national capital, Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi had demanded the resignation of Shah. She has even called the violence a "well-planned conspiracy". Various opposition leaders including Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik had said that the Delhi violence was "pre-planned" and demanded the resignation of Union Home Minister.

"Supreme Court has said that several lives could have been saved. It indicated that the riots were pre-planned. Police were given some kind of order for not acting. Amit Shah must resign as he doesn't have a moral right to stay in the office of the Ministry of Home Affairs," Malik had told ANI. The Delhi violence has claimed 53 lives and left around 200 grievously injured.