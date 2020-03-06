Delhi Violence: Were Shahrukh and Tahir working helping the Delhi police

The officer asked if Shahrukh, who had held a pistol to Constable Deepak Dahia during the violence, was indeed evading police, then why no reward for his arrest was announced immediately after he had absconded.

Another SP-rank officer said that Shahrukh was on the run due to the fear of police encounter. His family too was looking for ways to make him surrender before the Crime Branch. Once it was confirmed he would not be killed in a police encounter, he himself walked into the police net, the officer claimed.

He said the police should have announced a reward of at least Rs 1 lakh in the initial stages itself. Since this did not happen, he claimed, it was clear that the absconding criminal or his family or someone he knew was in contact with the police throughout.

Fingers have now been raised over Tahir's surrender in court, "without the Crime Branch getting to know about his impending action".

Was the intelligence apparatus caught napping or was Hussain too in constant touch with police to ensure his hassle-free surrender?

Attempts by IANS to talk to Crime Branch Additional Commissioner of Police Dr Ajit Kumar Singla on the issue did not elicit any response.