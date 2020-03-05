Delhi Violence Latest Update: Suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain surrenders before Delhi Court

The suspended AAP leader, who was booked for murder, on Tuesday had moved a Delhi court seeking anticipatory bail in the case lodged in connection with the alleged killing of IB staffer.

Earlier, Hussain denied any involvement in the riots or the killing, saying these are "baseless accusations". He has further claimed that he and his family had moved to a safe place in the presence of the police on the 24th" and never returned home after that.

Tahir Hussain was an Aam Aadmi Party leader and Municipal Councillor. Hussain was elected from Ward 59 in Nehru Vihar from East Delhi. The AAP leader is a businessman and has no criminal cases filed against him till now.

(Inputs from Agencies)