Latest News on Delhi Violence: ‘Tahir Hussain didn’t need rescuing’; Delhi Police sources ‘clarify to ANI’

Firstly, it was reported that Shahrukh - the man in red seen brandishing a gun - had been arrested. Later, it emerged he was absconding and picked up today from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh.
Now, ANI reported first that Tahir Husain was ‘rescued’. ANI quoted ACP Ajit Kumar Singla saying: “On the intervening night of 24-25 Feb, some people told us that that some Councillor is stuck and feeling insecure, he was then rescued from the lane.”Bizarrely, or perhaps not, the tweet was later deleted and ANI issued a clarification quoting ‘Delhi Police Sources’ which clarified that Tahir Hussain ‘didn’t require rescuing’.
ANI Wrote: “ On the intervening night of 24-25 Feb, news of the councilor being stuck was received by police, upon investigation it was found the councilor was safe in his house.”
Incidentally, Tahir Hussain is still absconding while the shooter Shahrukh was picked up from Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh today. The Delhi Police says that acid pouches, stones and slingshots were recovered form the AAP corporator's house.
The Delhi Police have begun an extensive probe into the riots that took place in the northeast areas last week, registering 335 FIRs out of which 40 are related to murder and arresting more than a thousand people.
The Delhi Police have maintained a studied silence on the investigation into the riots.
Two Special Investigation Teams (SITs), which include one additional commissioner of police, 2 deputy commissioners of Police, 8 assistant commissioners of police, are probing the riot cases.
New Police chief S.N. Shrivastava, special commissioner Satish Golcha, Joint commissioner Alok Kumar, DCP Ved Prakash Surya, spokesman M.S. Randhawa, Additional spokesman Anil Mittal have however refused to share details about the ongoing probe into the riots.
The toll in the riots in northeast Delhi that took place last week has risen to 45 with four more bodies brought to Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.
According to sources, some concerned citizens are planning to approach the court to seek a probe into the role of the police in fanning violence.
