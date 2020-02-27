Who is Ehsan Jafri? Why is a parallel being drawn between him and Tahir Hussain?

While there are people on both sides of the social media debate, many others have expressed similar sentiments. Which brings us to the question of who exactly was Ehsan Jafri was, and why he is at present trending on Twitter.

Jafri was a Congress politician who was a member of the 6th Lok Sabha. He also held several key positions in the Congress' Gujarat unit over the years. In 2002, when riots broke out in Gujarat, Jafri became one of the victims of the Gulbarg Society massacre.

This was a residential complex where a majority of the inhabitants belonged to the Muslim community. According to an article by Caravan Magazine, many of his neighbours had sought refuge in Jafri's house, hoping his stature as a political leader would help shelter them.

A Tehelka report adds that Jafri had spent over five hours making calls to the police commissioner, the chief minister’s office and to Congress leaders in Delhi and his friends. Now help however was forthcoming.

Jafri was burnt alive, but his remains were never found. Official reports state that around 59 people were murdered Gulbarg Society, although independent inquiries mark the death toll as being higher.