'Punish them if found guilty': Arvind Kejriwal on AAP leader Tahir Hussain's alleged role in Delhi violence

26 year old Ankit Sharma, who worked with the Intelligence Bureau, was found dead in a drain near his home in the violence-hit Chand Bagh area of Delhi. He had gone missing the previous day.
His family has accused Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain of being behind the death -- an allegation that the latter denies.
He added that while he was sad to hear about the news, he was not involved. He also called for a thorough investigation into the same.
"I worked to stop the violence. I am innocent. I stopped the people from climbing up my building. On February 24, police conducted a search in my building and moved us out from there. Later, we shifted to a safe location. Till 4 pm on February 25, police were present in the building," he was quoted as saying by ANI.
Addressing the allegation Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that no rioter would be spared, irrespective of whichever party they belonged to.
"If those involved in riots are found to be from AAP, double punishment should be given," he added.
Similar sentiments had earlier been echoed by other party leaders. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said that he had also heard Hussain's side of the story. He added that the party's stance remained clear when it came to people spreading violence.
"I have just one thing to say - irrespective of religion and caste, a probe must be conducted and action must be taken even if it is Tahir Hussain or it is (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra," AAP's Gopal Rai told reporters.
Unverified videos have gone viral on social media where a man appearing to be Hussain is seen with a stick in his hand. This is alongside photos of was petrol bombs, stones and bricks, allegedly from the roof of his residence. These have been used by neitizens as well as BJP leaders to criticise the AAP.
On Thursday Kejriwal also announced that the Delhi government would be giving Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased and Rs 5 lakh to those who have been seriously injured in the riots.
"The Delhi government will bear the expenses of treatment of those injured in riots and admitted to private hospitals," he added.
The violence has so far killed 34 people and seen over 200 people injured.
(With inputs from agencies)
