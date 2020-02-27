'Punish them if found guilty': Arvind Kejriwal on AAP leader Tahir Hussain's alleged role in Delhi violence

"If those involved in riots are found to be from AAP, double punishment should be given," he added.

Similar sentiments had earlier been echoed by other party leaders. Senior party leader Sanjay Singh said that he had also heard Hussain's side of the story. He added that the party's stance remained clear when it came to people spreading violence.

"I have just one thing to say - irrespective of religion and caste, a probe must be conducted and action must be taken even if it is Tahir Hussain or it is (BJP leader) Kapil Mishra," AAP's Gopal Rai told reporters.