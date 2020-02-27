Delhi HC adjourns hearing on plea seeking FIRs against BJP leaders; gives Centre time till April 13 to file a counter affidavit

The Delhi High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing a plea filed by activist Harsh Mander seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Parvesh Verma and Anurag Thakur for their alleged hate speeches.

The High Court on Thursday adjourned the hearing till April 13 and also made the Centre a party in the petition and sought its response on the matter.

The Court has given the government time till April 13 to file a counter affidavit on the petition seeking the arrest of the three leaders.