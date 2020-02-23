'Iss Act ko padhiye Swara': Rubika Liyaquat grills actor for being unprepared for debate on CAA-NRC-NPR

Swara Bhasker has been unequivocal in her anti-Citizenship Amendment Act stance. From joining protesters to talking about the CAA and the associated NRC and NPR, she has done it all.
More recently, during the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam with filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia and actor Zeeshan Ayyub, the actor clashed with anchor Rubika Liyaquat. The latter suggested that Bhasker read the Act, following which the actor said that she had "read the relevant sections".
During the interview, Swara points out that the protest that is happening now did not happen in 2003, when the concept of an unique identification number was introduced.
"The reason being that the way CAA has been brought into the public consciousness," she says, adding that the Home Minister had brought up the issue, "wherever he got an opportunity". The reiteration of which religions were included also made it clear who wasn't, she opines.
She adds that at the time, there had been a step-by-step procedure laid out. Based on this procedure, there would first be NPR, and using that data NRC and then Aadhaar would have been created. With the government having reached the final step, why is there a need for a pan-India NRC, she asked.
Swara added that another factor was that when the final NRC list came out in Assam, it was revealed to be a "disaster".
During the course of the debate, Liyaquat also accused Bhasker of engaging in frivolous talk, adding that it has no connection with the NRC.
"Have you read the Act, read the Act Swara," she can be repeatedly seen asking the actor. To this, Swara can be heard retorting that she had read the relevant parts.

Taking to Twitter Swara also posted a video from the interaction.
"Here is the end of a scrapping match where where I was given multiple choice question. The only edited clip that sums up what Godi media doesn’t want to acknowledge!" she captioned the video.
In the clip Liyaquat can be seen wondering which language the Prime Minister has to speak in in order for Bhasker to understand that NRC is not even under discussion.
Swara retorts that it would be helpful if the Prime Minister and the Home Minister first spoke to each other and explained the same.
"The Home Minister and the Home Ministry has repeatedly said that a pan-India NRC is going to take place," she can be heard saying.
Taking to Twitter on Sunday, she also shared a thread of points as put forth by other Twitter users.

