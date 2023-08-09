WATCH: Rahul Gandhi Addresses MPs In Lok Sabha During No-Confidence Debate Amid BJP's Sloganeering |

Delhi: Rahul Gandhi addressed the MPs in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday on the Day 2 of the no-confidence motion debate. Gandhi started his speech by thanking the Speaker for reinstating his Lok Sabha membership.

Gandhi Continues His Address Amid Loud Sloganeering

Shortly after his speech began, the BJP caused an uproar by sloganeering about Quit India day. The Wayanad MP then gave a befitting response to the chaos and said, "BJP members do not need to get afraid as I am not going to speak on Adani."

He then asked the BJP leaders to lower the sloganeering and let him speak, stating that he won't go on them with aggression but will attack them lightly. "I won't be very aggressive on you but will fire 1-2 salvos," said Gandhi.

Further while continuing with his address, Rahul Gandhi invoked Rumi. The Congress leader said, "joh shabd dil se aate hai woh shabd dil mein jaate hai, toh aaj main dimag se nahi dil se bolna chah raha hun" (The words that come from the heart go to the heart, so today I want to speak from the heart and not from the mind).

Gandhi Speaks On Bharat Jodo Yatra

Gandhi mentioned his experiences from the Bharat Jodo Yatra. "I travelled from the shores of the seas to the ice-covered mountains," he said. He also expressed that he felt an emotional connect with each person he met, he talked to during the yatra. He emphasized the impact that the yatra made on him giving him the reflection of the reality in the society.

