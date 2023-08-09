CM Arvind Kejriwal Writes To Rahul Gandhi And Kharge, Thanks Congress For Support On Services Bill 'On Behalf Of Delhi's 2 Crore People'

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal wrote a letter to Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge and MP Rahul Gandhi and expressed his gratitude on behalf of the 2 crore people of Delhi for Congress party's support in rejecting and voting against the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill, 2023 or Delhi Services Bill in the parliament.

In the letter, the Delhi CM praised Congress party for its support to AAP in opposing the Delhi Services Bill in the parliament. "I am certain that your unflinching loyalty towards the principles of Our Constitution will be remembered for decades." In what can be seen as a hint towards future partnership between the parties, the Delhi CM wrote, "We look forward to your continued support in the fight against forces that are undermining the Constitution."

Delhi Services Bill passed in both houses of Parliament

The Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha after it sailed in Lok Sabha and the bill got passed in both houses of the Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah took the lead and tabled the bill as well as led the discussion and debate on the bill.

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) did managed to get opposition's support against the bill inside the Parliament, the numbers were on the side of ruling NDA alliance led by BJP. The bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha on August 7 with 131 voting in favour of the bill and 102 members voting against the bill in the Rajya Sabha.

AAP vs Centre on Delhi Ordinance or Services Bill

The AAP since the very beginning has called the bill as "unconstitutional" and opposed it tooth and nail. However, Union Home Minister Amit Shah called the bill important for the national capital and said that it didn't violate any provision of the law.

