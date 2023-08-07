 'BJP Govt Has Insulted The Vote & Rights Of People': CM Kejriwal On Rajya Sabha Passing Delhi Services Bill
'BJP Govt Has Insulted The Vote & Rights Of People': CM Kejriwal On Rajya Sabha Passing Delhi Services Bill

Arvind Kejriwal also slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah after the Delhi Services Bill was passed in the Rajya Sabha.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 07, 2023, 10:38 PM IST
article-image

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the Center after the Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 on Monday.

"The BJP government at the Center has insulted the vote and rights of the people of Delhi by passing an unconstitutional law in Parliament today that enslaves the people of Delhi.

"This law will not let the elected government of Delhi work," Kejriwal said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief then turned his guns towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

article-image

Kejriwal attacks Modi & Shah

"PM Modi does not obey the Supreme Court's order. The public had clearly said that the Centre should not interfere in Delhi by defeating them, but PM does not want to listen to the public.

"Amit Shah Ji in Parliament said that we have the power to pass laws. You have been given the power to work for the people, not take away their rights.

"BJP lost four polls against AAP, they have tried to usurp power in Delhi through backdoor," Kejriwal added.

article-image

