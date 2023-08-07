'Delhi Services Bill Brought To Ensure Corruption-Free Administration': Amit Shah In Rajya Sabha (WATCH)

Attacking the Congress party during the debate on the Delhi Services Bill in Rajya Sabha on Monday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the grand old party is sitting in the lap of Aam Aadmi Party. He said that the government is amending the law not to bring emergency in the country but to do what is justified for Delhi. Shah also said that the purpose of the bill is to end corruption in the national capital.

"Earlier, there were no fights over transfer postings in Delhi, no CMs had any problems....In 2015, a govt came up after an 'andolan'....Some people said that the Centre wants to take power into its hands. The Centre doesn't need to do so as the people of India have given us the power and the right...," Shah said further.

