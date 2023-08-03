 'Heights Of Opportunism': Ravi Shankar Prasad Rebukes Opposition For Walkout As Lok Sabha Passes Delhi Ordinance Bill
The BJP MP praised Home Minister Amit Shah's speech in the Lok Sabha over the controversial bill, and accused the opposition of "running away" from issues.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, August 03, 2023, 08:22 PM IST
article-image
Ravi Shankar Prasad | File

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad hit back at the opposition on Thursday for staging a walkout as the controversial Government of NCT of Delhi (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in the Lok Sabha. He accused the opposition parties of "running away" from discussing important issues.

"The home minister gave an impactful speech. He tore into the opposition that they run away from discussion on important public issues and obstructs the proceedings," Shankar said. "The truth of Kejriwal Govt came out today. ... I would like to tell the JD(U) national president that Lalan Singh was with us over the CBI inquiry into the fodder scam. ... Lalu Yadav and others were convicted. What has happened? What is this 'lok-laaj'...This is called the heights of opportunism."

Lok Sabha passes controversial bill

The Lok Sabha passed the disputed legislation through a voice vote. The controversial bill aims at reducing the authority of the Delhi Government over services in the National Capital Territory.

If passed in the Rajya Sabha, the Bill will give the Centre greater powers over the control of services and posting of officers in Delhi.

article-image
