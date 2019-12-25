Racist much? Karnataka HM says detention centre for 'drug-peddling Africans'

Bengaluru: Amid nation-wide protests over the controversial citizenship law, the first detention centre in Karnataka, reportedly meant to lodge illegal immigrants and migrants overstaying in the country, has been opened in Sondekoppa village near here.

The facility with several rooms, a kitchen and toilets has been kept ready on the directions of the government, a social welfare department official said.

However, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai objected to the term 'Detention Centre'.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, he had said, "In qualified terms, it is not a detention centre. There is no purpose per se to detain someone on the issue of citizenship." He ruled out that the centre has been operationalised.

".. please check with the social welfare department. At least I have no information that it has started.

If at all it has been operationalised then there should be some detenue there? No one is there," he added.