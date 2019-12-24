HM Amit Shah denies connection between CAA, NRC and detention centre

Noting that there was no connection between the detention centre and National Register of Citizens (NRC) or Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday that misinformation was spread on the issue.

He said no detention centre has been created since the Modi government came to power.

In an interview with ANI, Shah said detention centre has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants.

"There is no connection between the detention center and NRC or CAA. The center has been there for years and is for illegal immigrants. Misinformation is being spread on this," he said.

Responding to a query, he said the government has given time of six months to people who have been excluded from Assam's NRC to approach the Foreigners Tribunal.