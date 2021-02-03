R-Day violence: SC says both sides will be probed by Centre

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a bunch of petitions seeking a judicial or independent probe into the Republic Day violence, declining to interfere "at this stage" after seeing a statement by the Prime Minister that the law will take its course.

"We are sure from the PM's statement that the government is inquiring into it and taking appropriate action," said Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde.

The court, however, granted liberty to the two petitioners to withdraw their petitions and approach the Home Ministry.

Another petition before the Bench sought an inquiry by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). It sought directions to a section of the media to stop calling the protesting farmers as "terrorists" and "Khalistanis." The petitioner claims that the violence was the result of a conspiracy hatched by the government to discredit the farmers' protest.

When the first petitioner voiced fears that the probe may be one-sided, the CJI shot back that the purpose of an investigation is always to examine all sides. "How can you assume it would be one-sided? Both sides will be investigated," the CJI said.