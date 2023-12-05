Punjab Terror Module: Wanted Khalistani Terrorist Lakhbir Rode's Aide Paramjit Singh Nabbed By Police's SSOC Cell At Amritsar Airport

Representative image

Chandigarh: The state special operation cell (SSOC) of the Punjab police on Tuesday claimed to have busted a terrorist recruitment, funding and aiding module with the arrest of deceased Khalistani terrorist Singh Lakhbir Rode’s close associate, Paramjit Singh, alias Punjab Singh alias Dhadi from Sri Guru Ram Das Airport in Amritsar.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that Paramjit Singh, a British citizen and a founder member of International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF), who was initially involved in terror activities in Punjab in early 90s was arrested in 2003 and was convicted in cases pertaining to terrorist activities. After completion of his sentence, the accused returned to the UK but continued his activities in ISYF by working as a motivator, recruiter and fund raiser for the organisation in the UK and other European countries, he said.

Accused name surfaced in 2021 case

The DGP said that in 2021, accused Paramjit Dhadi’s name figured for his involvement in reorganising the ISYF cadre in Punjab by arranging and providing funds and militant hardware to target specific persons for disrupting peace and harmony in the state. Following Dhadi’s involvement in terror funding and other subversive activities in Punjab, a lookout circular (LOC) was also issued to ensure his arrest, he said.

Sharing more details, AIG, SSOC, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said that accused Dhadi was detained by immigration authorities at Sri Guru Ram Das Airport, Amritsar on Monday, while he was going to board a plane to UK on a British passport in the name of Punjab Singh.

FIR registered against accused

Subsequently, the accused was arrested in a case FIR No. 18 dated September 2, 2021 registered under sections 13, 16, 17, 18, 18-B and 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosives Act, section 25 of the Arms Act, sections 21, 25, 27-A and 29 of the NDPS Act and sections 120, 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) registered at Police Station SSOC Amritsar.

He said that during preliminary investigations, it came to light that Dhadi was regularly in touch with Rode. The accused was a frequent visitor to Pakistan and on the instructions of Rode, he used to identify and handpick youth using social media platforms to motivate them to be part of terrorist activities, the AIG said.