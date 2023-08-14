Punjab: Another Terror Module Busted, Five Held With 2 Pistols

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Monday claimed that it had busted a terror module being operated by USA-based wanted gangster Harpreet Happy in joint operation with Central agencies, arrested five of its operatives and recovered two foreign-made 9 mm pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that gangster Harpreet Happy was in touch with Pak-based wanted terrorist Harwinder alias Rinda and USA-based wanted terrorist Goldy Brar.

Details of arrested accused

Those arrested have been identified as Gurinder Singh, Gurpinder Singh, Lovepreet Singh, and Sukhmanpreet Singh alias Jeevan, all residents of different villages of Amritsar district and Narinder Singh of Gurdaspur district.

DGP Yadav said that following inputs that Gangster Harpreet Happy planned to target prominent political and socio-religious leaders through his newly formed gang on the directions of terrorists Harwinder Rinda and Goldy Brar, the Counter Intelligence wing of the state police in coordination with Central Agencies carried out a special operation.

Accused received weapons through Indo-Pak border

The AIG, Amritsar, Sukhminder Singh Mann said that the arrested accused had recently received a drone-delivered weapon consignment through the Indo-Pak Border arranged by Gangster Harpreet Happy with the help of Harwinder Rinda.

The accused persons had also been receiving financial aid sent by Harpreet Happy through various channels, he said, while adding that it had also come to light that they have conducted a recce of Punjab-based targets defined by Gangster Harpreet Happy

It may be recalled that the development came on the eve of Independence Day and a day after Punjab police had busted a terror module being operated by Czech Republic (Czechia)-based Gurdev Singh alias Jaisal with the arrest of its three associates after recovering three pistols along with ammunition from Tarn Taran.

