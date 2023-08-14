Punjab: Pakistani Intruder Neutralised By BSF In Pathankot

Representative Image

Just a day ahead of the Independence Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) post midnight on Monday foiled an intrusion attempt. In a statement released, BSF PRO, Punjab Frontier said, "On August 14, 2023, at about 12:30 am, the Border Security Force (BSF) troops observed suspicious movement of a Pakistani miscreant/intruder ahead of border fencing, in the area falling near the bordering Simbal Sakol village, under Pathankot district."

The statement further said that the troops challenged the intruder but he did not stop and continued moving ahead toward border fencing. "Sensing imminent threat and to stop further misadventure, BSF troops fired upon the miscreant in self-defence neutralizing him on the spot while intruder was trying to negotiate the Border Fencing," said the BSF PRO statement.

BSF fights drones and intruders

The BSF is on a constant vigil as the security force has to fight and ward off both intruders as well as drones coming from Pakistan's side.

The Border Security Forces (BSF) troops have shot down at least over half a dozen drones over past few months.

The drones often carry narcotics and drugs and recently, a close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had admitted to sending drugs via drones into India.

Tight security ahead of Independence Day

Ahead of the Independence Day 2023, tight security is in place along the border areas in Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Rajasthan border areas. The security forces carry on combing operations to detect any threat and foil intrusion attempts on the border areas to prevent cross border terrorists from entering Indian soil.

