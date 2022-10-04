Punjab: BSF foils Pakistan's multiple drone intrusion attempts near border in Gurdaspur | ANI

The Punjab Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday foiled yet another drone intrusion attempt from Pakistan's side in Gurdaspur. The incident occurred along the India-Pakistan international border in the Batala area of Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The BSF has foiled several drone intrusions attempts when a Pakistan tried to enter Indian territory multiple times between 10.20 pm, Monday to 3 am on Tuesday.

The officials revealed that a Pakistani drone tried to enter Indian territory five times in five hours, however, the alerted BSF troops foiled all the nefarious attempts by firing over 37 rounds at the drone. This forced it to fly back to the neighbouring country.

The police officials also carried a search operation in the area to ensure that there's no possibility of weapon dropping or narcotics dropping as Pakistan has been been instrumental in pushing weapons and narcotics in Punjab.

DIG BSF Prabhakhar Joshi, also reached the spot and is closely monitoring the development on the ground.