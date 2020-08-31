Indian Army confirms another intrusion in Eastern Ladakh, PLA troops carry out military movements

The Indian Army on Monday confirmed another intrusion by Chinese troops in Eastern Ladakh. China’s People’s Liberation Army soldiers made ‘provocative military movements’ on the southern bank of Pangong Tso on 29-30 August, the Indian army said in a statement on Monday.
Army Spokesperson Col Aman Anand said troops from China's People's Liberation Army(PLA) violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements on the ongoing standoff in eastern Ladakh, and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo.
“On the Night of 29/30 August 2020, PLA troops violated the previous consensus arrived at during military and diplomatic engagements during the ongoing standoff in Eastern Ladakh and carried out provocative military movements to change the status quo. Indian troops pre-empted this PLA activity on the Southern Bank of Pangong Tso Lake, undertook measures to strengthen our positions and thwart Chinese intentions to unilaterally change facts on ground ,” the Army said in its statement.
“The Indian Army is committed to maintaining peace and tranquility through dialogue, but is also equally determined to protect its territorial integrity. A Brigade Commander level Flag Meeting is in progress at Chushul to resolve the issues,” said Colonel Aman Anand, PRO, Indian Army.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)