 Punjab: Police Arrests 2 Alleged Operatives Of Banned Outfit SFJ For Writing Anti-National Slogans
The police have also recovered three cans of black spray, one Khalistan flag, and one motorcycle from their possession.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 06:45 PM IST
Punjab police on Monday claimed to have arrested two operatives of the banned outfit Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) for writing anti-national slogans at public places in Punjab and adjoining states.

Police recovers 3 cans of black spray, 1 Khalistan flag, & 1 motorcycle

According to official information, those arrested have been identified as Harmanpreet Singh of village Naseebpura in Talwandi Sabo, Bathinda, and Lovepreet Singh of Kotshamir in Bathinda. The police have also recovered three cans of black spray, one Khalistan flag, and one motorcycle from their possession.

Elaborating on the arrests, Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav, said that during questioning, the accused confessed that they were working for the SFJ organization and were in touch with an associate of SFJ, Jagjit Singh, who used to send money to SFJ activists in India on behalf of Gurpatwant Pannu.

What did the investigations reveal

Preliminary investigations revealed that both the arrested persons had received Rs 1.25 lakh in various installments through Western Union from the SFJ organization to carry out these tasks, he said.

DGP Yadav said that the SFJ, backed by mastermind Gurpatwant Singh Pannu and Jagjeet Singh, is designated as an Unlawful association by the Indian government.

Recently, slogans including "Boycott Air India," "Khalistan Zindabad," and "SFJ Zindabad" were seen at various places in district Bathinda during Independence Day, Dharmshala in Himachal Pradesh during the Cricket World Cup Match, Hanumangarh Railway Station in Rajasthan, and during Gurupurab in District Amritsar.

More details

Sharing more details, AIG, Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, Avneet Kaur Sidhu said that following the inputs about the movement of two persons linked with SFJ, the police teams from Counter Intelligence, Bathinda, laid a special naka at Bathinda-Badal road and arrested both the accused persons when they were traveling on their motorcycle.

