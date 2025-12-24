UP Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Ploughs Through Police Barricade, Rams 2 Cops At Ganga Barrage |Horrifying Video Surfaces

The CCTV capturing the moment where the car is seen running over the police barricades | X/@avnishawasthi_

An out-of-control car broke through a police barricade and rammed into policemen on duty during a checkpoint at the Ganga Barrage in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur district on Tuesday evening. Two sub-inspectors and a home guard were seriously injured in the incident.

The entire incident was captured on CCTV and has since gone viral on social media. The footage shows a foggy nighttime scene in which a speeding Hyundai Aura, travelling from Unnao, approaches a police barricade set up for routine checks.

Instead of slowing down, the car ploughs through the barricade and rams into at least two police personnel standing nearby, according to a report published by NDTV.

The injured policemen were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

Police Issue Lookout Notice, Case Registered

Police authorities have issued a lookout notice for the accused driver. Speaking to NDTV, Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar confirmed that a special team has been formed and assured that the accused will be arrested soon.

The Kohna police station has registered a case against the unidentified driver under relevant sections of the law.

Separate Incident: Hit-and-Run Leaves Man, Child Injured in Deoria

In a separate incident, at least two people, including a child, were seriously injured in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday at Baitalpur Main Highway Road in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district.

According to CCTV footage from the area, a man riding a motorcycle with a child was hit from behind by a speeding car, throwing both onto the road. Moments later, another vehicle ran over the fallen victims, further worsening their injuries.

Shockingly, the drivers of both vehicles fled the scene without stopping to help. The CCTV visuals clearly capture the sequence of events, highlighting reckless driving and negligence. Police are using the footage to identify the vehicles and trace the accused.