'Groped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She Rejects His Proposal; Incident Caught On CCTV

'Gropped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She Rejects His Proposal; Incident Caught On CCTV | Instagram

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced in Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and harassed in broad daylight by a man. According to reports, the accused was forcing the woman to enter into a relationship with him. The incident, which took place on Monday (December 22), was captured on CCTV installed in the area, and the video surfaced online.

In the viral video, it could be seen that a woman was standing next to a scooter when the accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, arrived in a car. He slapped her several times and also allegedly groped her.

However, another woman sitting on the scooter just kept standing and did not intervene to rescue the victim. Other bystanders also did not come forward to stop the accused from assaulting the woman. The accused first snatched the woman's purse and took out something from it and then started assaulting her.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the matter. Kumar and the woman came into contact through Instagram in 2024 and remained in regular contact via phone calls and messages, reported NDTV, citing the FIR.

The accused was reportedly pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship. However, she declined. On December 22, after rejection, he went to the woman's paying guest accommodation. When Kumar found her standing outside her PG, he started thrashing her in public.

According to a Times of India report, the victim moved to Bengaluru almost two years ago and was working as a tele-caller at a firm. As per the complaint filed by the woman, in September this year, she posted an advertisement regarding her firm on Instagram. After seeing the ad, the accused messaged the woman, and a few days later both exchanged numbers, reported TOI. After the woman blocked his phone number and social media accounts, the accused became frustrated. The woman also alleged that Kumar used to stalk her.

The victim claimed that the accused even tried to tear her clothes.

After registering the FIR, the police arrested the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.