 'Groped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She Rejects His Proposal; Incident Caught On CCTV
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Groped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She Rejects His Proposal; Incident Caught On CCTV

'Groped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She Rejects His Proposal; Incident Caught On CCTV

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and harassed in broad daylight in Bengaluru by Naveen Kumar, who reportedly pressured her into a relationship. The incident on December 22 was captured on CCTV and went viral. Police arrested the accused after an FIR, citing stalking, assault, and attempted disrobing.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, December 24, 2025, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
'Gropped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She Rejects His Proposal; Incident Caught On CCTV | Instagram

Bengaluru: A shocking incident surfaced in Karnataka's Bengaluru, where a 21-year-old woman was allegedly assaulted and harassed in broad daylight by a man. According to reports, the accused was forcing the woman to enter into a relationship with him. The incident, which took place on Monday (December 22), was captured on CCTV installed in the area, and the video surfaced online.

In the viral video, it could be seen that a woman was standing next to a scooter when the accused, identified as Naveen Kumar, arrived in a car. He slapped her several times and also allegedly groped her.

However, another woman sitting on the scooter just kept standing and did not intervene to rescue the victim. Other bystanders also did not come forward to stop the accused from assaulting the woman. The accused first snatched the woman's purse and took out something from it and then started assaulting her.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged in the matter. Kumar and the woman came into contact through Instagram in 2024 and remained in regular contact via phone calls and messages, reported NDTV, citing the FIR.

FPJ Shorts
Dhurandhar's Director Aditya Dhar Once Revealed Struggling With Dyslexia: Said, 'Reading Few Pages Would Take Me Days'
Dhurandhar's Director Aditya Dhar Once Revealed Struggling With Dyslexia: Said, 'Reading Few Pages Would Take Me Days'
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Slams 83-Ball Century For Delhi On Return After 15 Years, Scales 16,000-Run Milestone
Vijay Hazare Trophy: Virat Kohli Slams 83-Ball Century For Delhi On Return After 15 Years, Scales 16,000-Run Milestone
'Kaju Pak Gaya Hai': Bharti Singh Discharged From Hospital, Thanks Fans For Blessings- Watch VIDEO
'Kaju Pak Gaya Hai': Bharti Singh Discharged From Hospital, Thanks Fans For Blessings- Watch VIDEO
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here
SBI SCO Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For 996 Positions Extended; Check Application Fees & Other Details Here

The accused was reportedly pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship. However, she declined. On December 22, after rejection, he went to the woman's paying guest accommodation. When Kumar found her standing outside her PG, he started thrashing her in public.

Read Also
'Clear Violation Of Women's Dignity, Personal Space': VHRP National Woman President Yamuna Pathak On...
article-image

According to a Times of India report, the victim moved to Bengaluru almost two years ago and was working as a tele-caller at a firm. As per the complaint filed by the woman, in September this year, she posted an advertisement regarding her firm on Instagram. After seeing the ad, the accused messaged the woman, and a few days later both exchanged numbers, reported TOI. After the woman blocked his phone number and social media accounts, the accused became frustrated. The woman also alleged that Kumar used to stalk her.

The victim claimed that the accused even tried to tear her clothes.

After registering the FIR, the police arrested the accused. A detailed investigation has been launched into the matter.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Badtameez Aadmi Hai Ye': Fresh Video Of IGMC Doctor-Patient Fight Shows Quarrel Before Physical...

'Badtameez Aadmi Hai Ye': Fresh Video Of IGMC Doctor-Patient Fight Shows Quarrel Before Physical...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-32 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

Kerala Lottery Result: December 17, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-32 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners...

'Mujhko Khana Bhi Nahi Diya': Indian YouTuber Detained In China, Starved For 15 Hours Over His...

'Mujhko Khana Bhi Nahi Diya': Indian YouTuber Detained In China, Starved For 15 Hours Over His...

'Groped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She...

'Groped, Slapped Several Times': 21-Year-Old Bengaluru Woman Assaulted Publicly By Man After She...

UP Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Ploughs Through Police Barricade, Rams 2 Cops At Ganga Barrage...

UP Hit-And-Run: Speeding Car Ploughs Through Police Barricade, Rams 2 Cops At Ganga Barrage...