Punjab: SGPC demands from state govt to set up inquiry to probe sacrilege attempt at Kapurthala gurdwara

Demanding action over the attempt of stealing flags at Kapurthala Gurudwara, Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) on Monday said that the Punjab government must set up an inquiry to probe the sacrilege attempt.

"We demand that the Punjab govt set up an inquiry to probe the sacrilege attempt at Kapurthala gurdwara," Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of SGPC was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On the other hand speaking about the sacrilage incident at Golden Temple he said that SGPC is setting up an inquiry panel to probe the matter.

Amid heightened tensions in Punjab over the attempted sacrilege incident at the Golden Temple, a man was beaten to death for allegedly trying to remove a religious flag from a gurdwara in Kapurthala district.

The incident took place on Sunday morning at Nizampur village in Kapurthala. Police say the man allegedly tried to remove Nishan Sahib, a religious flag of the Sikhs, from atop a gurdwara in Nizampur. He was caught and subsequently beaten to death, said police.

"Police and any other agency should not interfere. Punjab Police and state government are equally responsible for the sacrilege cases," an announcement made from the gurdwara reportedly said, asking people to gather in large numbers on Sunday.

This was the second such incident reported from Punjab over the last 24 hours. On Saturday evening, a man was beaten to death after he allegedly tried to desecrate Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs, inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

The Amritsar Police has stepped up the vigil in and around the Golden Temple complex.

The police are now zeroing in on the biometric fingerprint scanning as no identification document has been recovered from the spot where the accused was beaten to death on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 20, 2021, 05:04 PM IST