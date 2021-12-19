e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 7,081 new COVID-19 cases, 7,469 recoveries and 264 deaths in last 24 hoursIndia's Omicron tally rises to 126; Maharashtra, Karnataka report more patientsAir quality in Delhi slightly improves, moves to 'poor' category
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:25 PM IST

Punjab: After Golden Temple, another sacrilege incident reported in Kapurthala; man held

In a video that went viral, the man who allegedly committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib was seen being beaten by the locals. He was later handed over to the police.
ANI
Advertisement

After an alleged attempt of sacrilege at the Golden Temple in Amritsar came to light yesterday, another alleged incident has been reported from Nizampur village in Punjab's Kapurthala district on Sunday.

In a video that went viral, the man who allegedly committed the sacrilege of Nishan Sahib was seen being beaten by the locals. He was later handed over to the police.

Further details are awaited.

ALSO READ

Watch: Attempts to sacrilege religious services in Amritsar's Golden Temple, youth beaten to death... Watch: Attempts to sacrilege religious services in Amritsar's Golden Temple, youth beaten to death...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 12:25 PM IST
Advertisement