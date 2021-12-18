Watch: Attempts to sacrilege religious services in Amritsar's Golden Temple, youth beaten to death by mob

A youth was killed after he was beaten by enraged 'sangat and sewadars' at Amritsar's Golden Temple for allegedly trying to sabotage the religious services after he barged into the sanctum sanctorum of the shrine during the recital of 'Rehras Sahib' on Saturday.

The identity of the youth could not be confirmed, although he is reportedly being told around the age of 20s.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The servicemen caught the young man after he climbed the safety railing and tried to pick the golden sword kept in front of the 'Saroop' of Sri Guru Granth Sahib.

He was immediately handed him over to the task force of the Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee (SGPC).

The Times of India quoted an eyewitness as saying that the young man was waiting for darshan with the sangat, but suddenly he climbed onto the security railing and tried to lift the gold sword placed in front of the 'Sarup' of the Sri Guru Granth Sahib, while another eyewitness said that the accused also tried to take flower petals kept nearby.

After taking charge of the youth, SGPC took him to the office. In the pictures released on social media, a young man is seen lying unconscious on the floor.

He was taken to the nearby civil hospital where he was declared dead

"Today, one 24-25-year-old man barged inside (Golden Temple) where the holy book (Guru Granth Sahib) is kept. He tried desecrating it with a sword; was taken out by Sangat people; died in the altercation. Body sent to Civil Hospital," said DCP Rampal Singh.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(with TOI inputs)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 18, 2021, 09:26 PM IST