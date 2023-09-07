Punjab Police Nabs Notorious Drug Trafficker Malkiat Singh 'Kali' With 9 Kg Heroin

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Thursday claimed to have arrested notorious drug trafficker Malkiat Singh alias Kali who sent three swimmers to fetch a consignment of 50 kg heroin from Pakistan through the riverine route.

Director General of Police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the police teams had seized 9 kg heroin - a portion of the 50 kg heroin consignment - from his possession.

He said that 22.5 kg of the heroin had already been recovered by the Punjab police taking the total recovery to 31.5 kg.

Swift Action Following Recent Arrests

The DGP Yadav said that the development came in less than a month after the Jalandhar rural police had arrested drug smuggler Joga Singh, who swamed into the Pakistan jurisdiction to retrieve the heroin consignment and 8 kg heroin was recovered from him.

Earlier, a team of the Amritsar police had arrested a drug smuggler identified as Shinder Singh after recovering 10 kg heroin and Rs 1.5 lakhs drug money from his possession.

A woman drug smuggler identified as Amandeep Kaur alias Deep Bhai linked to this module was also arrested with 1 kg heroin, while another drug smuggler Shinderpal alias Pappu was arrested with 500 grams heroin from Mehatpur, he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Details of Kali's Capture and Connection to Pakistan

Stating that accused Kali, a resident of village Tendi Wala in Ferozepur, was nabbed from near Boparai canal bridge near Goraya and recovered the heroin kept in his shoulder bag, senior superintendent of police (SSP) Jalandhar rural, Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar said that Kali had revealed that he was in regular touch with a Pak-based drug smuggler identified as Haider Ali, who helped him in smuggle the heroin consignments to India.

Kali also revealed that he had sent Joga Singh along with two more persons to Pakistan using a riverine route to fetch the 50 kg heroin consignment.