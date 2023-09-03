Punjab: Elderly Man Dies After Stray Cow Drags Him Along In Mohali; Disturbing Visuals Caught On CCTV Camera

In an unfortunate incident, 83 year old Saroop Singh from Mohali in Punjab, lost his life when a stray cow dragged him along while it ran frantically for about 100 metres. | Twitter

In an unfortunate incident, 83 year old Saroop Singh from Mohali in Punjab, lost his life when a stray cow dragged him along while it ran frantically for about 100 metres. The video of the same has gone viral on social media.

The situation became fatal as the road on which he was dragged had vehicles plying on it. Unfortunately, Singh even hit a few a few of them. All of this started when the uncontrollable cow barged into his home.

Disturbing visuals of Singh being dragged along as the panic stricken cow ran, was caught on CCTV and the same is doing its rounds on social media.