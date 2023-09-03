Delhi Crime: 14-Year-Old Boy Slits Throat Of Tutor Who Sexually Assaulted Him; Detained

The Delhi Police has detained a 14-year-old boy for allegedly murdering his tutor (28). The tutor allegedly assaulted the minor on multiple occasions sexually, and even recorded video of the same which he is claimed to have used to threaten the boy with. | Representational Image

According to a report in NDTV, the boy was arrested on Friday, three days after he allegedly took revenge by killing the tutor with a sharp paper cutter. On the day of the incident, following a call from his tutor to meet at his residence in Jamia Nagar, the boy purportedly arrived at the apartment armed with a sharp paper cutter. There, he allegedly slit the man's throat before fleeing the scene.

During initial investigation, it was revealed that the tutor was allegedly involved in a homosexual relationship with the boy whom he met two months prior. He subjected the boy to sexual abuse on multiple occasions and also recorded an intimate video, which he used to manipulate and blackmail the minor. According to the police, the tutor had threatened to release the video on social media if the boy did not comply with his demands.

According to South East Delhi DCP Rajesh Deo, on August 30th, around 2:15 pm, a PCR call alerted them to a room on the second floor of a residence in Batla House, Jamia Nagar, where blood was visible, and the room was left open. Upon arrival, police discovered the man's lifeless body on the floor, bearing deep cut injuries on his neck. The tutor had been living with his family in Zakir Nagar, as confirmed by a senior police officer.

