G20 Summit In Delhi: Uproar By Animal Lovers After MCD Clears Stray Dogs From Streets, Locks Them In Enclosures To 'Beautify' Event Location |

Delhi is set to host the G20 Summit this September. Ahead of the big event to be held this coming weekend, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) planned to remove stray dogs from the streets near the conference location but later reportedly withdrew the idea after a backlash from animal activists and lovers. However, recently, visuals from the city showing dogs being picked up mercilessly and locked in subhuman enclosures have surfaced online raising concerns on animal welfare and cruelty done to the dogs in the name of 'beautification' of the prominent locations near the event venue. Check visuals below

Animal lovers raise voices on X

Last month, news media reported that the MCD released a circular addressing to sterilise and hide thousands of street dogs in an effort to clean up and beautify the premises chosen for hosting the G20 summit. It was said that the MCD took to 'sanitise' certain areas of the national capital such as Pragati Maidan and T2 Airport Terminal by picking up the stray dogs from there.

This was condemned by people who took to social media platforms to raise their voices against the injustice the animals had to go through. "Why street dogs are getting picked up, this was not the reason I voted for aap in MCD .street dogs life is so difficult and why are you creating more troubles for the such a innocent animals (sic)," read a tweet in this regard.

