Punjab: Drug Peddler Held With 15 Kg Heroin, Trans-Border Ring Busted

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Wednesday claimed to have busted a major trans-border narcotics smuggling ring in Amritsar with the arrest of a smuggler after recovering 15 kg heroin from his possession.

Elaborating on the case, the Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab, Gaurav Yadav said that the accused drug smuggler was identified as Harpreet Singh, a resident of New Ranjitpura in Amritsar and that the police teams had also impounded a white-coloured Hyundai Grand i-10 car in which he was travelling.

Intelligence-Based Operation

DGP Yadav said that following the inputs from the village level defence committee, the Amritsar rural police carried out an intelligence-based operation in the area and arrested the accused.

He said that following the linkages the police had also nominated four associates of accused Harpreet. Those nominated have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Guggu alias Haddi, Rahul Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt, all residents of Jandiala Guru, and Gagandeep Singh of Khadoor Sahib.

The Role of the Main Kingpin

Divulging more details, DIG, Border Range, Amritsar Narinder Bhargav said that the preliminary investigations in the case revealed that the heroin consignment belonged to drug smuggler Happy Jatt and arrested accused Harpreet Singh was going to deliver the consignment on his directions. Accused Happy Jatt is the main kingpin and most wanted drug smuggler of this belt, he added.

