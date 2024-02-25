Punjab Police Nab 3 Aides Of Gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa With 17 pistols

Lakhbir Singh Landa |

Chandigarh: The Punjab police on Sunday claimed to have busted an inter-state weapon smuggling network run by notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh Landa with the arrest of three of his aides.

Stating that the police also seized as many as 17 pistols and 33 magazines reportedly procured through the hawala money, police said that the arrests were following about a week-long intel-based operation in Jalandhar area.

Elaborating on the arrests, Jalandhar commissioner of police Swapan Sharma said that the accused were identified as Parvez, Gurlal and Khushal. Stating that Khushal was a resident of Ferozepur and faced seven cases under Arms Act, drugs smuggling and attempt to murder, the CP said that Parvez and Gurlal, who were cousins, had a brother Sharanjit, who was currently in jail and was a close aide of Landa. The weapons were said to have been supplied by an Indore-based youth, he added.

Sharma said that seized weapons included 12 .32 bore pistols, five .34 bore pistols, 33 magazines and 20 live cartridges.