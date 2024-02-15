 Video: Out On Bail, Gangster Lakha Sidhana Advises Farmers To Smear ‘Colgate’ On Face To Reduce Effects Of Tear Gas Shells Fired By Police
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaVideo: Out On Bail, Gangster Lakha Sidhana Advises Farmers To Smear ‘Colgate’ On Face To Reduce Effects Of Tear Gas Shells Fired By Police

Video: Out On Bail, Gangster Lakha Sidhana Advises Farmers To Smear ‘Colgate’ On Face To Reduce Effects Of Tear Gas Shells Fired By Police

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the presence of Sidhana among protesting farmers has put authorities (especially Delhi police) on alert as they have received intelligence that he has been allegedly inciting farmers to break the barricades and march ahead

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Thursday, February 15, 2024, 05:04 PM IST
article-image
X

Gangster-turned-radical Lakha Sidhana on Thursday advised agitating farmers to smear Colgate on their faces to reduce the effects of tear gas shells fired at them by the police.   

In the 23-second video posted on X, Sidhana can be heard saying, "This is Colgate. I appeal to all the farmers to apply white Colgate to reduce the effects of tear gas on your face. It will help to reduce the itching and heat from your face.” The video, doing rounds on social media, is said to be from Khanuri border in Haryana's Jind.

Watch the video here: 

Authorities on alert after Sidhana's video goes viral

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the presence of Sidhana among protesting farmers has put authorities (especially Delhi police) on alert as they have received intelligence that he has been allegedly inciting farmers to break the barricades and march ahead. Police personnel have been quoted saying that they have received a video going viral on Facebook featuring Sidhana trying to mobilise farmers and instigating them to use means of violence to break through the barriers. 

In the video posted on Facebook, Sidhana said that the fight is not just about and limited to farmers’ demands, it is about the very existence of farmers. In the video, he said, “In a manner in which new laws are implemented in the country, it seems that the Centre wants to snatch farmers’s lands, water and everything that belongs to them.”

“Your history will be destroyed. So, now it is a question of our existence,” Sidhana added further. In the same video, Sidhana asked his supporters to provide JCB and other heavy-duty machines to protesting farmers to make them tackle the police. “We have to break the barricades and reach Delhi. It is the question of our dignity and existence. It is the question of our future generations,” said Sidhana.

Who is Lakha Sidhana?

Sidhana, during the farmers’ portest in 2020-21 was accused of mixing anti-social elements with protestors which had then led to violence. Authorities believe that this time, Sidhana has come back to take the place of the deceased Deep Sidhu. 

Read Also
'Delhi Chalo' Protest March: Tension Persists As More Punjab Farmers Swarm Haryana Borders
article-image

One of the accused in the 26th January violence in Delhi, Sidhana is currently out on bail. He has earlier contested the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022 but lost to Aam Aadmi Party’s candidate Sukhveer Singh Maiserkhana. As per an affidavit filed by Sidhana during the Assembly polls, there were 14 pending cases against him, and in two cases, he was convicted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ajit Pawar Faction Is 'Real' NCP, Rules Maharashtra Assembly Speaker In Another Setback For Sharad...

Ajit Pawar Faction Is 'Real' NCP, Rules Maharashtra Assembly Speaker In Another Setback For Sharad...

Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP After Speaking To Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Politics Is Not For Me'

Mimi Chakraborty Resigns As TMC MP After Speaking To Mamata Banerjee, Says 'Politics Is Not For Me'

Sonia Gandhi Will Not Contest In The Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections; Pens Emotional Letter To Rae...

Sonia Gandhi Will Not Contest In The Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections; Pens Emotional Letter To Rae...

Video: Out On Bail, Gangster Lakha Sidhana Advises Farmers To Smear ‘Colgate’ On Face To Reduce...

Video: Out On Bail, Gangster Lakha Sidhana Advises Farmers To Smear ‘Colgate’ On Face To Reduce...

'Falsehood At Its Most Shameful': WB Police Rubbishes BJP's Amit Malviya's Allegation That Women...

'Falsehood At Its Most Shameful': WB Police Rubbishes BJP's Amit Malviya's Allegation That Women...