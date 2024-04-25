Punjab Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Notorious Jailed Khalistani Ampritpal Singh To Contest From Khadoor Sahib Seat, Says Lawyer

Amritpal Singh | ANI

Incarcerated separatist Amritpal Singh, who is the head of the "Waris Punjab De" group, will contest the Lok Sabha election from Punjab's Khadoor Sahib constituency. Amritpal will contest as an independent candidate, as per reports.

Former MP and Amritpal's lawyer, Rajdev Singh Khalsa, announced on Wednesday that the "Waris Punjab De" chief has given his consent to contest the election.

The announcement came after Rajdev met Amritpal in Dibrugarh jail, where Amritpal is lodged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and National Security Act.

However, Amritpal's father, Tarsen Singh, has said that he will only confirm the reports of him contesting the election after meeting him on Thursday. He also said that earlier, Amritpal had never expressed his intentions to join politics.

Amritpal, who is a self-proclaimed preacher, was arrested in April last year following a more than month-long manhunt.

Ampritpal and supporters had attacked police station

Last year on February 23, Amritpal and his group 'Waris Punjab De' affiliated individuals attacked the Ajnala police station. Amritpal and his supporters were armed with swords, sticks, and rods. This whole commotion lasted for eight hours. This uproar was in demand for the release of Amritpal's supporter, Lavpreet Toofan.

According to reports, Amritpal is likely to file nominations between May 7 to May 17.

The voting in Punjab will be held on June 1, 2024, for all 13 constituencies in the state.

This year, AAP has fielded Laljit Singh Bhullar from the Khadoor Sahib seat. Manjeet Singh Manna Mianwind is being fielded by BJP. If all goes well, Amritpal Singh will contest as an independent candidate.