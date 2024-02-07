Jammu And Kashmir: Amritsar Resident Amritpal Singh Shot Dead By Terrorists In Srinagar, Another Critically Injured

Srinagar, February 7: A resident of Punjab's Amritsar was killed in firing by terrorists in Srinagar city of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Wednesday, February 7. The deceased man has been identified as Amritpal Singh. Another person, identified as Rohit, sustained critical injuries and has been evacuated for treatment. Singh was targetted by terrorists at Shaheed Gunj in Srinagar.
Sharing details of the incident, the Kashmir zone police said terrorists fired upon a non-local identified as Amritpal Singh, a resident of Amritsar, at Shaheed Gunj. He later succumbs to his injuries. "One more person is grievously injured and evacuated for medical attention," the police added. The areas has been cordoned off and manhunt is launched to nab the terrorists.
Heavy Security Deployment In Srinagar After Terrorist Attack:
Visuals from the spot showed heavy deployment of police, CRPF and other security personnel in the area. According to reports, terrorists opened fire at Singh and Rohit from a close range. Jammu Kashmir Apni Party's Vice President Usman Majid condemned the terrorist attack on non-local persons.
"Strongly condemn the reprehensible terrorist attack in Shaheed Gunj, Srinagar, where innocent lives were targeted. Saddened by the loss of Amritpal Singh and praying for the swift recovery of the injured. Heartfelt condolences to the affected families," Majid posted on X.