Kashmir: Terrorists Shoot Dead Rtd Police Officer During Azaan; PHOTOS Capture Sombre Scenes From Funeral

By: Grace Paul Vallooran | December 25, 2023
Terrorists fatally shot a retired police officer on Sunday morning in the Gantamulla area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district, according to police reports.
Family sources revealed that Retired SSP Mohammad Shafi Mir Shab of Gantamulla Bala was killed during a targeted attack inside his local mosque in Gantamulla Bala.
The attack occurred during the announcement call to prayer, Azaan.
Upon receiving the information, the Army, Police, and other law enforcement teams promptly arrived at the scene.
In a statement on X, Kashmir zone police confirmed that the retired superintendent of police was shot and killed while performing the prayer call (Azan) in the mosque.
Villagers gathered to offer funeral prayers for the retired police officer who fell victim to suspected militants.
The funeral procession witnessed the sorrowful cries of women, and relatives along with local residents mourned the loss.
Security forces are currently stationed outside the area.
