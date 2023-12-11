SC Verdict On Article 370 Today: Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Denies Mehbooba Mufti's House Arrest Claims; VIDEO

Jammu & Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha Denies Mehbooba Mufti's House Arrest Claims | Twitter | ANI | PTI

Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha has denied the claims made by People's Democratic Party President Mehbooba Mufti that she has been put on house arrest ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict on abrogation of Article 370 on Monday. LG Manoj Sinha refuted the cliams made by the PDP in a tweet on their official social media account that their leader has been put on house arrest.

'No one has been put under house arrest or arrested'

LG Manoj Sinha said, "This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in Jammu & Kashmir. It is an attempt to spread rumours." Earlier PDP shared a tweet in which it can be seen that the gates of the house of Mehbooba are locked from the outside and claimed that the judgement over the Article 370 has not been passed and their leader is already on house arrest.

#WATCH | On reports of J&K leaders put under house arrest ahead of SC verdict on abrogation of Art 370, LG Manoj Sinha says, "This is totally baseless. No one has been put under house arrest or arrested due to political reasons in J&K. It is an attempt to spread rumours." pic.twitter.com/CHvRh28Pu1 — ANI (@ANI) December 11, 2023

'Police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti'

PDP said, "Even before the Supreme Court judgement is pronounced, Police have sealed the doors of the residence of PDP President Mehbooba Mufti and put her under illegal house arrest."

SC verdict on Article 370

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 today. The proceedings has started in the Supreme Court and the court will reportedly announce the judgement today. As per the cause list for December 11 (Monday), uploaded on the Supreme Court's website, a five-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud would deliver the verdict.